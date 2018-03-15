Meghan Markle reportedly learned the palace protocol quickly.

A source recenty claimed to People that Prince Harry's bride-to-be has no issues adjusting to life as a member of the royal family. In fact, she apparently mastered the rules in the palace faster than Kate Middleton and other royal brides before her.

Markle also has a busy schedule these days. Between making rounds in the charity sector and planning her wedding, the actress has a lot on her plate even before joining the royal family. "Meghan has been regularly making private visits to organizations as she gets to know the U.K. charity sector," a palace source told People.

"She's on a very busy schedule behind the scenes," the source continued. "She has her wedding preparation and is meeting a number of people all the time — from Harry's charities, staff at the household and the Royal Foundation."

Markle has been accompanying Prince Harry in his recent royal engagements. The couple visited Brixton, Cardiff and Scotland together, to name a few. She is being supported by her new palace aide, Amy Pickerill.

Aside from this, Markle has already started working on various charities. A friend described the future royal as someone with "good causes in her heart too."

International Business Times previously reported that the "Horrible Bosses" star visited different charities secretly to learn more about them. Prince Harry's fiancée dropped by at the Al-Manar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre and served rice during her visit.

"Having a member of the royal family that wasn't born into aristocracy, who has the experience of divorce, who has moved countries, makes a difference and makes it easier for survivors to relate to her," said Dawn Foster. "They can feel free speaking with her about race in modern Britain, and their different socio-economic experiences."

Just recently, Markle joined Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton during the Commonwealth Day service. The "Remember Me" star was even caught on camera singing the U.K. national anthem, "God Save the Queen."

During the event, Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana with her outfit as she opted to wear a white Amanda Wakeley coat and a beret from Stephen Jones. Both were among the late Princess of Wales' favorite designers.

However, some critics were not impressed with Markle's hat. One Twitter user even compared her headgear to a "melted marshmallow." Meanwhile, others described it as "really bad" and "horrible."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson