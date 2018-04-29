Royal biographer Andrew Morton recently shared his shocking claims regarding Meghan Markle and Princess Diana.

In the documentary “Harry & Meghan: A Very Modern Romance,” which will air on True Entertainment channel on May 19, Morton said that Markle will have a hard time adjusting to her new life at the Kensington Palace.

“Meghan is going to find it tough. Every new arrival to the royal family has found it tough. Kensington Palace, yes, it’s a village, but it can also seem like a prison. Diana felt like it was an open prison,” he said (via Express).

Morton said that Markle would have to get used to the fact that her life will soon revolve around Prince Harry and everything related to the royal family. In the past, the very independent actress was able to travel the world on a whim. She also starred in television shows and movies. However, marrying Prince Harry meant she had to give a lot of things up.

The royal biographer said that Prince Harry and Markle may deal with these changes by possibly living abroad.

“Harry and Meghan will be the foreign arm of the royal family over the next 10 to 15 years. They will be working more with the Commonwealth,” he said.

Earlier this month, Morton was slammed following his comments about the “Horrible Bosses” star. The biographer called Markle a social climber who wants to be Princess Diana 2.0. He also said that Markle just ended her marriage to Trevor Engelson after she felt he was holding her back, according to USA Today.

Meanwhile, David Lammy MP also opened up about the former actress and said that Markle will be most popular among people with diverse backgrounds.

“Clearly Princess Diana touched the lives of so many people and was hugely popular in the black community. Meghan Markle seems to have the same relaxed style. I do think without a doubt that that’s an asset to people from a diverse background,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool