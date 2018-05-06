Meghan Markle may conceive her first baby with Prince Harry shortly after their royal wedding.

According to previous reports, Markle and Prince Harry want to start their family soon. A psychic expert believed that the couple would not have a hard time doing so because the "Suits" actress would get pregnant "quite soon" after their nuptials.

"Meghan will fall pregnant quite soon after the wedding and she will have a baby girl," Katie Helliwell, a psychic medium and public speaker, said. "She will be absolutely beautiful and the apple of their eye."

Paul Burrell has the same prediction. According to him, Prince Harry is eager to start a family. So, the couple will likely have their own kids soon.

"I believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start a family as soon as possible!" Burrell said. "Harry also wants a large family and wants children as quickly as possible."

Just like Prince Harry, Markle is reportedly as eager to have kids too. In fact, the actress is "desperate to have a family of her own," said Erin Specht who dated Markle's brother for about 16 years.

"She wants kids. She will be an amazing mother. Meghan will get pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can. For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum," Specht added.

Meanwhile, Helliwell also shared her insights about the couple ahead of their royal wedding. According to her, Markle would have preferred a simple celebration when she weds Prince Harry.

"I feel Megan would have preferred a simple wedding but respects Harry's circumstances and is happy with the arrangements," Helliwell explained. "I feel Harry would have also liked a simple quiet affair but is accepting."

An insider also claimed the same thing - that Markle wanted a private wedding. However, the palace denied her request because the public wrote letters to them asking that they be part of the upcoming nuptials.

"Meghan wanted it to be their wedding – it was her request for it to be much more private than Kate and William's wedding," the insider said. However, "the palace received thousands of letters saying the public want to be part of the wedding."

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Alastair Grant