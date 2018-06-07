Meghan Markle will be attending her first Trooping the Colour with the other members of the royal family on June 9.

Royal fans are wondering what Markle will be wearing to the massive gathering and if it will be similar to what Kate Middleton wore in 2011.

Two months after Middleton tied the knot with Prince William, Middleton joined the royal family on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace. At that time, Middleton donned a double-breasted cream jacket by Alexander McQueen, the same designer that created her wedding gown.

Middleton also paired her cream jacket and skirt with a black hat. According to People, the Duchess of Cambridge even sported her tan since she just came back from her honeymoon in Seychelles with Prince William.

A source told the publication that Markle will most likely ask Middleton for advice before she steps onto the balcony for the first time this weekend. “I’m sure Kate will do all she can to help Meghan,” the source said.

And since Middleton received training from Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess will most likely pass on what she has learned to her sister-in-law. “She had audiences with Queen Elizabeth quite often and was taught to behave like a future Queen,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Middleton rode in a carriage with Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew at the Trooping the Colour and not with Prince William. The latter was on horseback because he was a member of the royal colonel of the Household Division.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, won’t be required to ride on horseback this weekend because he is not a member of the royal colonel of the Household Division. This means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will most likely be riding a carriage together.

Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years. It is celebrated with over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians that come together to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool