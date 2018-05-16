Meghan Markle may wear a tiara from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection on her wedding day.

Caroline Castigliano, a leading wedding dress designer, told Express that it would be wonderful if Markle and Prince Harry could honor Princess Diana in any way on May 19.

“I think it will be very important to Harry that she has things there that symbolize a part of the memory of his mom, which I know is really important to him,” she told Express.

Kate Middleton wore a tiara when she wed Prince William in 2011. Her exquisite headpiece was designed by Cartier. It was previously given to Queen Elizabeth II when she celebrated her 18th birthday. It is also the same tiara that Princess Margaret and Princess Anne wore.

In related news, Castigliano also predicted Markle’s wedding dress and said it will be different from what Middleton and Princess Diana wore. The former actress’ gown will be a tight-fitting one.

“I believe the dress that she actually gets married in will still have a shoulder, it will have a long sleeve, she will have a nice neckline, no cleavage showing, high back with the lace and I think there will be a sense of a classic gown. I feel her sense of difference that she is going to bring to that dress will be that it will be a tight-fitted gown. So, not a fishtail but beautifully fitted throughout her body,” she said.

The designer went on to say that Markle’s dress would also have a train attached to it.

“And then I think she will have a train that will be attached from the waist. So you will see it from the front that will be really large, coming out to the sides and around the back and I think this will be in something like more of a silk zibeline,” she said.

More specifically, Castigliano thinks Markle’s train will be between six and nine feet long.

As of late, Markle’s wedding dress designer has not yet been named. Details about him or she will be revealed on May 19, but recent odds predicted that the bridal gown will be designed by Ralph & Russo.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool