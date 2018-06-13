Meghan Markle could be an Emmy nominee this year.

A rep for USA Network confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the network submitted Markle for Emmy consideration in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her role as Rachel Zane in Season 7 of “Suits.”

Though Prince Harry’s wife has a chance to earn an Emmy nomination this year, the news outlet reported that the possibility of the Duchess of Sussex getting a nod for her final season on the legal drama is slim, as her category is highly competitive. As a matter of fact, prominent stars like Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”), Thandie Newton (“Westworld”), Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Millie Bobby (“Stranger Things”), Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”), and Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) are all vying for a nomination in the said category.

This, however, is not the first time Markle has been in the mix for an Emmy, as USA Network has always submitted the main cast of the show every year.

For this year, Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) and Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) were both submitted for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. Other “Suits” cast members submitted for Emmy consideration this year include Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) for supporting actor, Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) for supporting actress, and Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson) for guest actress.

“Suits” hasn’t earned any Emmy nomination since it premiered in 2011, but Adams received a surprise Screen Actors Guild Award nomination in 2012 for his role on the Aaron Korsh-created series.

Markle and Adams exited the series after their characters tied the knot in the Season 7 finale. While fans will no longer see the onscreen couple on a regular basis in future seasons, the two will remain part of the series.

“Moving into the seasons ahead, they have a presence,” Rafferty told TV Guide of Mike and Rachel. “There’s no way that we could be on ‘Suits’ without their characters being present, and their spirits being evoked, moving forward. It’s certainly not the last we hear about them, that’s for sure.”

The nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 12, while “Suits” Season 8 is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.

Photo: USA Network/Ian Watson