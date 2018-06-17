Meghan Markle has been mirroring Kate Middleton since she joined the royal family, but what does this really mean?

Judi James, a body language expert from London, recently explained that Markle mirroring Middleton is a subconscious act.

“Meghan’s mirroring of Kate currently involves wardrobe and body language mimicry and this reflects a degree of submission to show a desire for rapport and team acceptance. In this respect we have the nude court shoes, the satellite hats and those small clutch bags held in front of the torso in a very signature Middleton style,” she told Express.

The body language expert also claimed that Markle mirroring Middleton may be a way for the two women to deepen their relationship. After all, acting like another can help improve how two people relate to each other.

“By also mirroring Kate’s elegant two-handed clutch bag pose this could form a trio of body language techniques known as a mirror – pace – lead. This is where you mirror the other person to create rapport and empathy before leading them into more strongly bonded displays of laughter or touch,” James explained.

In related news, James also weighed in on Markle’s body language when she went to Cheshire with Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. The expert said that Markle showed deference to Her Majesty in the photos that were uploaded online.

One of the photos showed Markle smiling down at the Queen with so much affection in her eyes.

“Standing beside her husband’s grandmother Meghan looks down with an eye-narrowing smile of affection and respect. This intense face-watching is a trait that suggests she’s lowering her own status by suggesting she’s waiting for cues from the Queen,” she said.

Following her trip to Cheshire, Susan Constantine, a human behavioral expert, said that there was uncertainty in Markle’s movements while she was with the monarch.

“She was scuffling her feet and bending her back to appear smaller, which are clear indicators that she’s still trying to figure out her place,” Constantine said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool