Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, recently slammed Germaine Greer’s claims against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Last week, the feminist author claimed that the former actress is marrying Prince Harry for his money.

“What I would say is, why would Ms. Greer, when she is promoting a new book, want to criticize Meghan Markle? That’s obviously why she is doing it. She is just generating headlines to try to sell her book,” Burrell told Express.

Burrell also stressed the fact that Markle is a professional woman and an actress who probably has her own savings.

“She’s a professional woman, so why knock her? This girl has barely got started. You could see from the television interview they gave when they got engaged that they are clearly two people very much in love. What a contrast with Prince Charles and Diana’s engagement interview. If Diana had someone to love and cherish her like that, she’d still be here today. With her beside him, they can fulfill Princess Diana’s dreams. They’re a double act,” he said.

The royal butler also claimed that Prince Harry’s life has changed tremendously since meeting Markle. The “Horrible Bosses” alum is 36, and this is the same age when Princess Diana died.

“She is 36, the same age as his mother was when she died. She’s a professional woman, a humanitarian. I think the first conversation they had was about what she wanted to do to help other people. That rang a bell with him. It reminded him of his mother. She’s joined the biggest soap opera in the world. She’s done her apprenticeship in ‘Suits’ and now she’s just been cast in the biggest role she has ever had,” Burrell said.

The “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” star also talked about Queen Elizabeth II and how she continued to act as a wife to Prince Philip.

“The Queen has often said to me, what costume should I wear today? But when she is back behind closed doors she is back as a wife, mother, and grandmother,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool