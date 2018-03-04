Not everyone thinks that Meghan Markle blends well with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

Rachel Johnson, a British editor, journalist and TV presenter, thinks that the "Suits" star is "a bit out of tune" in the fab four. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Markle just had their first joint engagement, and Johnson was not impressed with how the future royal voiced out her advocacies.

"Wow. I'm all for women being empowered and using their voices and people (ie men) 'hearing' them. But this was risky on a couple of fronts," Johnson wrote. "Over here, we secretly don't like women who speak out too loudly and often (I should know), let alone women who order other women to speak out and men to listen."

While women in America are free to voice out their opinion, for Johnson, they still prefer women who speak less. "As a nation, we certainly prefer Royal women who don't really speak, like the Queen, or the Duchess of Cambridge, as demonstrated by that No 1 hit about a perfect girlfriend with the lyric 'you say it best when you say nothing at all'," she continued.

Johnson is an open critic to Markle. In fact, in another write-up for Daily Mail, she failed the "Dater's Handbook" star in her Mum Test.

According to her, Markle dropped her boyfriend when she met Prince Harry. So, since the actress has a history of dropping a man for another, there are chances that she will do the same to the royal.

For Johnson, Markle is "racy" and "racy is not official Wife Material." She added that "flirty Harry has met his match." "Miss Markle may be truly scrumptious, but she still fails my Mum Test," Johnson wrote.

Johnson is not the only person who disapproves Markle for Prince Harry. When Anne Widdecombe was still in the Big Brother house, she called the princess in waiting "trouble."

"I think she's trouble," the former MP said about Markle. According to her, she considered Markle being older than Harry and that she has been married before. "Yes, I add it all up and I am uneasy, but there we go," she said.

After leaving the Big Brother house, Widdecombe's opinion about Markle remains the same. "I'm just very dubious that somebody who has made her life in those sorts of films, been married before, comes over and has to become an active member of a very, very stuffy, traditional family," Widdecombe said on "Good Morning Britain."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson