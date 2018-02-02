Meghan Markle’s first evening gala event with Prince Harry was a major success.

During her outing, the former “Suits” star gave a speech addressed to the servicemen and women who risked their lives to protect the country. Markle was tasked to present the excellence award to Daniel Claricoates, a royal marine veteran who struggled with PTSD, according to USA Today.

Before presenting Claricoates with the award, Markle first expressed her delight for being at the gathering. Prince Harry also gave out the Henry Worsely Award and said, “You guys are truly awesome and society needs every single one of you, and it’s up to every single one of us in this room to provide those opportunities with you,” he said.

Markle was initially rumored to wear a tiara and an evening gown at the event. However, she was photographed without both. The “Horrible Bosses” alum simple wore a white long-sleeved polo shirt, a coat, and a tie to the event. Prince Harry, on the other hand, wore his signature blue suit and slacks.

On the official Kensington Palace Instagram account, a photo of Markle and Prince Harry walking beside each other was shared. In the caption, information about the Endeavor Fund Awards was shared. The organization gives fallen servicemen and women a second chance in life after their battles in the military.

Meanwhile, Markle was praised by several fans since it appears that she has already adjusted well to being a true royal. On social media, one fan said that Markle looks more mature because she is no longer holding Prince Harry’s arm all the time. The former actress has also learned how to stick up her chin more.

Other fans also called Markle and Prince Harry a beautiful couple, and some also said that their clothes suited them well.

As of late, it is still unclear where Prince Harry and Markle will be heading next. But the couple is also preoccupied with their upcoming wedding. They will be tying the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Photo: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images