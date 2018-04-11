A never-before-seen video of Meghan Markle cutting a cake during her primary school graduation in 1993 has just emerged.

The throwback video shows Prince Harry’s fiancée leading the cutting of the cake with the help of her schoolmates. In 1993, Markle graduated from Hollywood Little Red House School in Los Angeles.

Markle’s former best friend, Ninaki Priddy, previously called Markle a “domestic goddess” because she always exudes confidence even at a young age. “She was always very into hostessing and this kind of domestic goddess, and always trying to set up something elaborate in a presentable way. She’d also participate in going to some of the younger classes to help out especially after school in between waiting for the parents to come,” she said.

In December, Priddy also shared some information about Markle, as well as her failed relationship with Trevor Engelson. During her interview with the Daily Mail, Priddy said that the Markle she once knew is no longer here.

“Look at her. She was so ecstatic. The person I knew is not there anymore. Meg used to tell me she couldn’t imagine a life without Trevor. She said if anything were to happen to him she wouldn’t be able to go on. He cherished her, too. You should have seen the way he used to hold her face in his hands. We all felt he was her eternal love,” Priddy said.

And when Markle told her friend that she and Engelson will be getting a divorce, Priddy admitted to feeling a bit shocked.

“After about three seasons of ‘Suits,’ she called me and said she wanted me to know because it was going to come out in the papers. I knew they fought sometimes, but it wasn’t anything huge. The only obstacle was the distance because she was living in Toronto and Trevor was based in LA,” Priddy explained.

Priddy also said that Markle is quite stubborn. When they were still kids, Priddy was the one that always apologized to Markle first.

“She digs her heels in the ground,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Charles McQuillan