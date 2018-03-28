Everyone is already excited about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brood that the betting for the name of their first baby has already started.

Prince Harry and Markle reportedly wanted to have kids soon. Their fans are also looking forward to seeing their first child. In fact, Bookmakers PaddyPower has collected the potential names for the baby with some surprising monikers on the list including Camilla.

According to Express, if the "Suits" star and the Duke will have a boy, the leading names are Harry and Henry with 10/1 odds. Arthur and Alice made it into the third and fourth spot respectively.

The name of Prince Harry's mom, Diana, was also on the list and it's ranked as the seventh-most likely. Meanwhile, some also voted for Camilla, but the percentage is much lesser compared to Diana. According to the publication, the name of the Duchess of Cornwall may not sit well with the die-hard royal fans.

Meanwhile, the name "Alice" was also the favorite for Prince William and Kate Middleton's third baby back in January. At that time, Albert was the runner-up.

According to Victoria Arbiter, a royal expert, the name Alice has some connections with Prince Philip. Thus, it makes a great name for a future royal.

"Will and Kate have been keen to pay tribute to both sides of the family, so I would love to see Alice, which is undergoing a resurgence in terms of being cool," Arbiter said. "And Prince Philip's mother was quite an extraordinary woman, so it would be a lovely tribute."

It may not take long for Prince Harry and Markle to welcome their first born as both are reportedly eager to become a parent. According to Katie Nichol, royal biographer, Prince William's brother wants to become a dad soon.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, also said the same thing about the prince. "I believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start a family as soon as possible!" Burrell said. "Harry also wants a large family and wants children as quickly as possible."

On the other hand, Erin Specht, who dated Markle's brother Thomas Markle Jr., also claimed that the actress is "desperate to have a family of her own."

"She wants kids. She will be an amazing mother. Meghan will get pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can. For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum," Specht said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson