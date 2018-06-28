Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally opened up about their honeymoon.

In May the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot. They didn't go on honeymoon immediately due to engagement, but when they did, they kept their destination a secret. On Tuesday, while Prince Harry and Markle attended the Queen's Young Leaders Awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace, the couple gave clues about their trip.

According to Nicole Stinson, a journalist for Daily Express, Prince Harry confirmed that they had been away for their honeymoon after a young philanthropist from Namibia asked them if they visited his place for their honeymoon.

"No, we didn't go to Namibia. I'm not going to say where," Prince Harry responded.

Prince Harry and Markle also revealed that they spoke with Priscilla Ruzibuka from Rwanda. Ruzibuka set up a children's clothing project that employs women from underprivileged communities.

"We spoke about the fact that they love Rwanda," Ruzibuka said. "They said they are looking forward to visiting Rwanda one day."

Initially, Prince Harry and Markle were tipped to visit Namibia. However, they kept on changing their location. According to an insider, the royals did it for security reasons.

"The honeymoon destination has changed a few times since they started planning," Omid Scobie said, according to Bustle. "If a location leaks prior to travel, it compromises their safety on the trip, and they'll be advised by their protection team to change plans."

There were rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed their honeymoon in Alberta, Canada's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. According to TMZ, a source told them that the resort ordered some gear and goodies that they don't normally keep on hand.

However, the Canadian resort denied the reports. According to them, although they have a history of serving the royals, Prince Harry and Markle didn't book them.

"Though Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has a longstanding history of serving as a royal retreat, we can confirm that the couple is not currently booked for a stay," the resort's property representative told People.

Prince Harry and Markle are set to visit Dublin next. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend a sports festival at Croke Park, view the Book of Kells, meet Michael D Higgins and attend a summer garden party at the British ambassador's residence.

Photo: Getty Images/John Stillwell