Prince William and Kate Middleton want to give their kids a normal life as much as possible, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may do the same for their future children.

According to royal expert Halima Sadat, the "Suits" star and the groom-to-be will likely raise their brood as ordinary kids. Thus, there is a possibility that they will follow the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's parenting style.

"If the pair decide to have a family it is perhaps natural to expect that they will follow the philosophy of Harry's brother William and his wife Catherine by giving those children as normal upbringing as possible, while also instilling in them an appreciation of their privileged position in society and their responsibility towards others who are in need of help and support," Sadat wrote in her book "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Engagement" (via Express).

Sadat also believes that Prince Harry and Markle would make sure that their kids will share "common values in keeping with royal tradition." She noted that even if the couple does things on their own, they are mindful in keeping to the royal boundaries.

"Harry and Meghan have, above all, one thing in common and that is that they share a caring attitude and desire to make the world a better place, as far as they are able to," Sadat added. "These are certainly valuable and desirable attributes to pass on the next generation."

Many believe that Prince Harry and Markle will start their family immediately after their royal wedding. According to Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, the prince wants to have children soon.

"I believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start a family as soon as possible!" Burrell said. "Harry also wants a large family and wants children as quickly as possible."

Erin Specht, who dated Markle's brother Thomas Markle Jr. for 16 years also revealed that the future royal was "desperate to have a family of her own."

"She wants kids. She will be an amazing mother. Meghan will get pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can. For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum," Specht said.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas