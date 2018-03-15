Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have something in common that holds them together.

The "Suits" star is charming, beautiful, intelligent and empathetic. So, it's not difficult for men to notice her. However, she has something similar with Prince Harry that might have strengthened their bond.

According to E! News, Prince Harry and Markle's shared experience, in particular, their being part of a family whose parents fell out of love is something that may have helped them develop a stronger relationship.

In a tell-all interview with Markle's childhood best friend Ninaki Priddy, she revealed that the experience was tough for the actress as there were times when she felt that she had to choose between her mom and dad.

"Sometimes she felt she had to pick sides. She was always trying to make sure each of them was happy. She'd have to relay messages. It was literally stuff like, 'Tell your mother…,' or 'Tell your father…'" Priddy said.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry admitted in a documentary marking Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary that there were times when he felt torn between the Prince and late Princess of Wales.

"There was a point in which our parents split, and the two of us [Prince William and Harry] were bouncing between the two of them [Charles and Diana] and we probably never saw our mother enough, or saw our father enough," Prince Harry said. "You know, there was a lot, a lot of traveling, and a lot of fights on the back seat with my brother… of which I'd win. So, there was all of that to contend with, and I don't pretend that we're the only people to have to deal with that. But it was an interesting way of growing up."

The publication believes that the similar struggles that the couple has gone through have helped them fortified their connection. Prince Harry and Markle share a great relationship and they are very comfortable with each other.

In fact, during the Commonwealth Day service, Prince Harry was caught on camera raising his eyebrows to Markle after Liam Payne's performance. The "Remember Me" star laughs and buries her face in her chest.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George Chapel in Windsor Castle. The ceremony will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST). After the wedding, they will have a carriage ride procession.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson