Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a great match.

A number of experts have tried to analyze the "Suits" star and the royal prince's body language around each other, and most, if not all, agree that they are compatible. Darren Stanton, another expert, supports the same claim.

"I have been writing about and analysing [Prince Harry and Markle] for some time now, and what's been clear from the outset is that their love and respect for each other is genuine from their non-verbal behaviour," Stanton told Independent.

"When people are getting on well either as friends, colleagues or as romantic partners, we see a naturally occurring process called matching and mirroring," the expert continued. "It's when two or more people match each other's postures, gestures and behaviours. The pair are very much in this state a lot of the time indicating genuine deep rapport between the two."

During Prince Harry and Markle's engagement interview, Stanton noticed how Markle clasped her fiancé’s hand and how the couple gazed into each other's eyes. "It's clear from that gesture alone the two are truly in love and besotted with each other," he explained.

Even before Prince Harry and Markle tie the knot, the couple has already made joint appearances in several royal engagements. Stanton said that during those sightings, the "Horrible Bosses" star sometimes placed her hand on Prince Harry's back to reassure him.

Elizabeth Kuhnke, author of "Body Language: Learn How To Read Others and Communicate With Sexual Confidence," also believes that Prince Harry and Markle are compatible. Based on Markle's photo with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson and her current beau, the writer deduced that the actress is more relaxed with the prince than her ex-partner.

Kuhnke observed that Markle and Engelson had a "tensed" and "distanced" relationship. The exes were apparently not emotionally in tune with each other. Meanwhile, Markle and Prince Harry are on the same page when it comes to their romance.

"In contrast, Meghan appears happier and freer with Harry than she was with Trevor. They present a unified front, posing as one, reflecting and matching each other's facial expressions, movements and gestures. This behavior indicates they are on the same page and that their relationship is harmonious," the expert added.

Meanwhile, Judi James believes that Prince Harry and Markle will get pregnant soon. The couple "signal high levels of passionate attachment."

"Their relaxed sexual signals could suggest the next step is to start a family. I would imagine Meghan would get pregnant quite quickly," James said.

Photo: Getty Images/Arthur Edwards