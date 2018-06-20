Meghan Markle just made her Ascot debut.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary. Markle also made her debut at the Royal Ascot. Many noticed how loved-up the pair was. According to Harper's Bazaar, Prince Harry and Markle packed on the PDA during her Ascot debut.

In the photos shared by the publication, they were photographed holding hands while walking. In another shot, the duchess held onto her husband's arm as she talked to somebody else who as was not shown in the snap. The Duchess of Sussex was also spotted placing a hand on Prince Harry's back a few times.

Prince Harry and Markle are very open about their affection for each other. In fact, hand-holding and subtle back rubs are typical for the couple. However, it's a different thing when it comes to Prince William and Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are more restrained when it comes to PDA.

Although Prince William and Middleton rarely show PDA, they also have their own fair share of sweet moments in public. For instance, Prince William was photographed placing a hand on his wife's back during the St. Patrick's Day parade.

Prince Harry and Markle arrived carriage that is fit for a princess. They share the ride with Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Markle opted to wear in an elegant Givenchy white dress for the event. She paired this with a white hat with black detailing by Philip Treacy. On the other hand, Prince Harry donned the traditional tailcoat and top hat, People reported.

A day prior to the Royal Ascot, Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., appeared on ITV's "Good Morning Britain." He made a number of revelations about Prince Harry and Markle that many found to be too much to share in public.

For instance, Thomas admitted that the couple wants to have children soon. According to royal commentator Angela Levin, the interview was "almost shocking."

"I can't imagine that Meghan is anything other than horrified that he has told the world that she is desperate for a baby and that they are trying to make a baby," Levin said. "I don't know if he would know about the second part but it is a really terrible thing to say. I don't know him but, I think he is perhaps somebody who puts himself first and his daughters needs second."

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas