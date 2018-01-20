Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may eventually need a bigger home, and there are rumors suggesting that they will be buying or renting a property in Cotswolds.

According to The Sun, the couple visited a stunning Roman villa a few weeks ago and were interested to rent the property. The location of Beaconsfield Farm in Cotswolds is also close to the exclusive celebrity-favorite hotel, Soho Farmhouse.

The previous tenants of the farm house moved out years ago, and the property needs total renovation. Unfortunately, it is still unclear whether or not Markle and Prince Harry will be residing in Cotswolds after they get married. Kensington Palace refused to comment on the rumors.

But one resident said that they have been told the royal couple may transfer to Cotswolds months after their May 19 wedding. “The understanding is that Harry’s seriously thinking of taking on Beaconsfield Farm. It’s a right old mess at the moment though – it’s full of mud. It’s a couple of barns I think. He’ll have to do it up,” the resident said.

Photos of the Roman villa have also been shared online via the publication. One side of the house is located in front of creek. Another resident said that there are rumors Prince Harry will purchase the property since they don’t have another home outside Nottingham at the moment. However, no deal has been made yet.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a property in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and that’s where Markle and Prince Harry stayed over the holidays. If Markle and Prince Harry will decide to purchase the property, the “Suits” star will be residing very close to her rumored new best friend, Victoria Beckham.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle might not immediately decide to own a bigger house since they don’t have any plans to start a family just yet. A source recently told Us Weekly that the couple is keen to have kids, but they are not pressured to have them at the moment.

“Should they not want any, that would be fine. However, both are keen to start a family in the future, but don’t expect anything immediately,” the source said.

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images