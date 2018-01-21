Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent visit to Cardiff, Wales was filled with surprises – and some sweet words from their fans.

A 26-year-old Charlotte artist, who is now living in Great Britain, stood out in the cold for hours just to get a glimpse of Markle and Prince Harry. But Haley Doolittle-Johnston received more than that. She managed to tell the couple that she’s also married to a British guy and may give be able to give Markle some times, according to Charlotte Observer.

While speaking with People, Johnston detailed her experience meeting Markle and Prince Harry. “She thought it was great. She is so welcoming. She just seemed so easy with the crowd,” she said.

Johnston also shared a video of her encounter with Prince Harry and Markle on Thursday. After shaking each other’s hands, Prince Harry asked Johnston where she’s from, and she told him she’s from Charlotte, North Carolina. Prince Harry asked if it’s quite cold there at the moment, and Johnston said that it’s snowing.

“This I think is the best weather that Wales has had if not this year,” Prince Harry told Johnston.

The 26-year-old also shared a video of her conversation with the former “Suits” star. Markle asked Johnston how long she’s been living in the United Kingdom, and she told her that she’s been there for six years. “Wow! You love it,” Markle told her.

Markle and Prince Harry also met other adoring fans during their visit to Cardiff. The “Horrible Bosses” actress even broke royal protocol when she signed a fan’s notebook. However, Markle is also aware that royals cannot sign autographs because forgers might get a hold of their signature.

The actress simply wrote a note for 10-year-old Caitlin Clarke, which read, “Hi Kaitlin. Following her encounter, Clarke spoke with People and said that her heart is still racing from meeting her idol. “I’ve never got a royal autograph before. This is going to make everyone jealous,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson