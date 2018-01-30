Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just extended a sweet gesture to a young girl who wrote them a handwritten letter over the holidays.

Anna Usher, the mom of Alexandra Usher, recently shared how her daughter managed to reach out to the royal couple. Back in December, Alexandra finished writing Christmas cards for her classmates and was left with four extras. Instead of keeping them for next year, the young girl decided to write a letter to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Kate Middleton and Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Weeks later, Anna found a letter in her mail box with a blue stamp that said “By Air Mail.” She also found a royal mail stamped on the top corner of the envelope. After opening the letter, she found a small note from Markle and Prince Harry addressed to her daughter. The front side of the card featured a photo of Markle and Prince Harry in Nottingham during their first official tour as a couple.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle thank you so much for your kind and thoughtful Christmas message. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle send you their warmest thanks with very best wishes for a Happy New Year,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Markle and Prince Harry made their fans happy. During their recent visit to Cardiff, Wales, Markle spoke to a young girl and agreed to sign her notebook. The former actress was aware that she cannot write her signature so she wrote a short but sweet note for the young girl.

Caitlin Clarke opened up about her experience of meeting the royal couple and getting her notebook signed. “My heart is still racing. I’ve never got a royal autograph before. This is going to make everyone jealous,” she told People.

Markle and Prince Harry also listened to Haley Johnston’s tips about marriage since the American is now married to a British guy and living in the United Kingdom. “She thought it was great. She is so welcoming. She just seemed so easy with the crowd,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson