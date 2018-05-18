Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for their wedding rehearsal with the rest of the royals.

On Thursday, the "Suits" actress and her husband-to-be were photographed leaving Windsor Castle. Markle looked relax and was even seen smiling while Prince Harry looked more serious. The couple was escorted by police as they passed the crowds and well-wishers in the Long Walk.

The bride-to-be was reportedly "tearful and embarrassed" about the scandal involving her father, Thomas Markle Jr. Earlier that day, the "Horrible Bosses" star confirmed that her dad would not be coming for the royal wedding.

Aside from Prince Harry and Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also present for the dry-run ceremony. Prince William was pictured behind the wheels as they left the venue.

Meanwhile, Middleton was seen wearing a floral print dress. The royal mom of three looked relax after joining Prince Harry and Markle in the rehearsal. However, it was reported earlier that Middleton doesn't have any role in Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials.

According to one source, Prince Harry and Markle considered Middleton's condition who had just given birth to her youngest child on their wedding day. So, they wanted her to relax and enjoy the event.

"Frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth," a source told Vanity Fair. "They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams thinks that it's just appropriate not to give Middleton any royal in the upcoming royal wedding.

"It is pivotal in any wedding that nothing overshadows the bride and groom," Fitzwilliams said. "Kate is the future Queen Consort and it would not be appropriate for her to play a subsidiary role either. Even at her sister Pippa's wedding she was not Maid of Honour as Pippa so memorably was at hers."

It was the first time that the duchess was photographed following Prince Louis' delivery. However, days prior to the said sighting she was seen walking in Kensington Park Gardens with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. They were accompanied by the kids' nanny, Maria Borrallo and three protection officers.

Queen Elizabeth also joined the fab four in the rehearsal. Her Majesty traveled from Buckingham Palace to take part in the dry-run. She was seen seated at the back of her car.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall