Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to celebrate their royal wedding with the charities they aim to help.

The couple is thankful for the warm welcome and support they have received from the public, and they want to share the love. Prince Harry and Markle are aware that many of their fans want to give them presents on their big day, but instead of sending them gifts, the prince and the "Suits" actress are encouraging their supporters to donate to some charities instead.

Here are the seven charities that Prince Harry and Markle are encouraging everyone to support.

1. Chiva

The foundation supports children growing up with HIV and their families. It aims to ensure that they have the knowledge, understanding, skills and support that they needed to live well and maximize their potential.

2. Crisis

Prince Harry and Markle also want to bring hope to homeless people. Crisis is a national charity that helps individuals recover from homelessness. The charity has already helped rebuild the lives of thousands of people who used to live in the streets.

3. Myna Mahila Foundation

The foundation aims to break taboos on menstrual hygiene in India. It empowers women in Mumbai slums by providing them with a trusted network, stable employment and access to hygiene products. The charity provides women with low-cost sanitary pads which helps girls stay in school. Markle visited the foundation in January 2017.

4. Scotty's L Soldiers

Prince Harry has a close connection with the Armed Forces and has been working with the veterans, so the couple included this charity. It aims to support the children of men and women who died while serving the British Armed Forces. This foundation aims to help the kids who lost their parents smile again.

5. StreetGames

Markle and Prince Harry believe that sports are important in empowering young people to enjoy positive changes in their own lives. As such, the couple opted to support this charity.

Prince Harry is a big fan of sports. In fact, he is the founder of the Invictus Games, an annual international adaptive multi-sport event. The couple will be flying to Australia for the same event in October.

6. Against Sewage

This is a marine conservation and campaigning charity that aims to protect the UK's oceans and beaches. In February, Prince Harry joined Prince Charles' coral reef meeting. Prince Harry shares his father's interest in protecting nature and the environment. In fact, it is believed that the Prince of Wales will pass the environmental campaign to Markle's groom-to-be.

7. Wilderness Foundation

This is a social welfare, conservation and education charity that promotes the benefits and enjoyment of wild nature. It transforms lives using nature.

What can you say about the charities that Prince Harry and Markle chose to support? Drop a comment below.