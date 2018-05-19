Prince Harry and Meghan Markle encouraged royal fans to support the seven charities they selected instead of sending them wedding gifts. The couple is set to receive the present they wish and more.

The "Suits" star and Prince Harry will be receiving gifts from the world leaders for their special day. Here are the items that the couple will likely collect from the various head of states globally.

Prince and Princes of Lesotho

Prince Seeiso and Princess Mabereng of Lesotho are among the known world leaders who are attending Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. According to Time, they will present the couple Wonderbags as a wedding present.

Wonderbag was invented in South Africa It's a non-electric portable slow cooker. With it, you can produce cooked meals without the need for a plug, battery or fuel.

In addition, Prince Harry and Markle will likely receive an open invitation to visit Lesotho where they can see the Wonderbags at work in local communities.

Donald Trump

Prince Harry and Markle opted to not invite the president of the United States to the royal wedding. However, the POTUS remains supportive of their relationship and even decided to contribute to one of the charities they selected.

"President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be making a contribution to one of the seven charities the royal couple has designated in lieu of gifts," White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters said in a statement on Friday (via Us Weekly).

Malcolm Turnbull

The Australian prime minister promised two gifts for Prince Harry and Markle. First, he will make a charitable donation to one of the organizations that the couple endorsed. He did not disclose the amount.

Second, he will give them another present. He didn't reveal the item but hint that it is "very Australian and appeals to their interests," Time reported.

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced earlier that the government will make a $5,000 donation to Pillars. The charity is dedicated to helping the children of prisoners.

According to Arden, Prince Harry and Markle were happy that their wedding was acknowledged in their country through a donation to Pillars. "The couple are both very interested in initiatives that support vulnerable children and young people," she said.

Meanwhile, some celebrities also shared their wedding gift ideas for Prince Harry and Markle. According to "Chicago Med" star Colin Donnell, he would give the couple tickets to "Frozen." Donnell's wife Patti Murin plays as Princess Anna in its Broadway adaptation.

Meanwhile, "The Village" actress Lorraine Toussaint wanted to give Prince Harry and Markle a sweet treat.

"I would give them some really great dark chocolate truffles," the "Orange is the New Black" alum told Us Weekly. "When it's all said and done and they kick their shoes off, and they're sitting up in the bed and they're just going, 'Oh, my gosh! We did it,' they need to be eating those chocolates in bed."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall