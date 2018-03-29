Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is less than two months away, and more details about their upcoming nuptials are being revealed.

The latest update regarding the royal wedding reveals that Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding party will likely include the couple’s closest friends.

“Meghan has a few very close friends who could help as maid of honor. Lindsay Roth is her best friend from Northwestern [University], Heather Dorak [her Pilates trainer] from Los Angeles and [stylist] Jessica Mulroney are her closest friends,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“Meghan served as Lindsay’s maid of honor when she was married a year ago. Jessica is helping Meghan with her dress and other elements of the wedding, so she may already be too busy that day,” the insider continued.

Mulroney, who has been pals with Markle for a while now, reportedly traveled to London to help the actress pick a designer to create her dream wedding gown.

One person who has stood by Markle and Prince Harry’s side throughout their relationship, Markus Anderson, may also play a part in the wedding ceremony.

“Meghan’s close confidant, Markus Anderson, who accompanied her to the Invictus Games, might also be considered for a significant role, perhaps doing a reading like James Middleton did at his sister’s [Pippa] wedding. Mark will most certainly be at the wedding to support Meghan and Harry as he has throughout their relationship,” the insider said.

As for the ushers, Prince Harry’s pals could help with guiding the approximately 600 guests who have been invited to the wedding at St. George’s Chapel.

“Harry has several close friends since childhood who all could serve as ushers. Charlie and Tom van Straubenzee, Tom Inskip, Guy Pelly, Adam Bidwell and Arthur Landon, along with Mark Dyer, are among Harry’s very closest friends. William, of course, will be Harry ’ s best man, despite joking that he hadn't been asked yet,” the insider told the ET.

Aside from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Markle will apparently also include other kids in the ceremony. Ivy, the daughter of the former “Suits” star’s friends Jessica and Ben Mulroney, is expected to be a flower girl alongside 2-year-old Charlotte.

“Like William and Kate’s [2011] wedding, it’s expected that Meghan and Harry will have a mix of children from their friends, relatives and staff,” the insider revealed.

The source added that Benita Litt’s daughters may be asked to be flower girls as well. Markle once referred to them as her “fairy goddaughters” on Instagram, before deleting her page as part of royal etiquette. As for page boy, Jasper, the young son of Prince Harry’s mentor Mark Dyer, may be considered for the role.

Other children who could have roles in the wedding may include the children of Prince Harry’s cousins. Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia, 4, and Peter Phillips’ daughters, Savannah, 7, and Isla, 5, could play a part in the nuptials.

