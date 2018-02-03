Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently set up a wedding registry at London’s Target.

The couple included a variety of kitchen, home décor, and bath items on their list of gift options for their approximately 800 guests. While at Target, Prince Harry also proved that he is quite thrifty. Upon seeing a nice luggage, he commented that it’s quite pricey.

According to The Onion, Prince Harry and Markle is both hopeful that someone from their families will gift them with nice pillows. The couple is scheduled to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Three receptions will take place thereafter.

But prior to the couple’s visit to Target, US Weekly claimed that Markle and Prince Harry won’t have a wedding registry. The publication noted that the couple is forgoing the tradition wedding registry and simply want to receive simple gifts such as towels, bed sheets, and more.

This may be the reason why they decided to set up a wedding registry at Target, a place where almost all items can be purchased.

Markle and Prince Harry also want their guests to consider donating to charities instead of giving them expensive presents. The couple is also taking over the wedding planning, and they will be doing things their way for their nuptials. “While they will always be mindful of traditions, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do,” a source said.

The same insider told the publication that Markle will not have a wild bachelorette party. “Meghan will be having a party, but won’t be calling it her bachelorette. Think low-key, think somewhere out of London, good food and drink, a little music. It won’t be wild,” the source said.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, is also expected to throw a bachelor party. James Corden previously expressed his desire to attend, but details about the gathering are still being kept under wraps, according to E! News.

Photo: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images