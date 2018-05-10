Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to receive new titles from the Queen on their wedding day, but not everyone agrees that they deserve it.

The "Suits" actress and her husband-to-be will soon be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But for Janet Street-Porter of Daily Mail, the couple has not done anything to earn such an honor.

"This is completely unpalatable to me; bestowing a title Harry and Meghan have done nothing to deserve (no lifetime of charity work, no incredible intellectual achievement, no life-enhancing invention) smacks of snobbery, of reinforcing old values and it perpetuates a class system which rewards people with the most money, land and power at the expense of the rest of us," Street-Porter wrote.

"These meaningless titles are awarded because the person getting them has the right blood in their veins and no other distinction and they smack of privilege," she added.

The writer pointed out how Prince Harry and Markle draw attention for what they deemed as social injustice, but they grew up with a different lifestyle. Prince Harry has been photographed partying in Las Vegas. One source even described Prince William's brother as a "playboy."

"Before [Prince Harry] began his time in the Services, he earned something of a playboy reputation," said Sir William Heseltine, the Queen's former private secretary of Markle's fiancé.

On the other hand, the "Horrible Bosses" actress had to take some dreary jobs to kickstart her career. She had to endure humiliating casting sessions and had been rejected many times before she landed her biggest break on USA Network's "Suits." For Street-Porter, receiving a recognition without putting effort into it is disappointing.

"If she accepts the title of Duchess now, she will be letting working women down in a big way, women who have also struggled to rise up through the corporate and business world, to get recognition for their achievements through pay or powerful jobs," she explained.

"A few of these women get awarded honorary degrees and titles, if they are lucky enough to be spotted - I have a CBE (given to me by the Queen) and an MA in the Creative Arts - and I am not embarrassed about that, I worked my [explicit] off in the media and broadcasting for over 40 years and helped dozens of other women along the way," she added.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel. Queen Elizabeth II is expected to give them new titles and a stately home, the York Cottage.

