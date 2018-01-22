Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unlikely to split – especially on the eve of their May 19 wedding. But one psychic thinks otherwise.

Lyndsay Edwards recently said that January will not be a good month for Markle and Prince Harry because this is month where their relationship will start to crumble down. The couple will start arguing over their wedding preparations, and it is possible that they will decide to call it quits sometime March or April.

Edwards also said that if March and April won’t be the month of Markle and Prince Harry’s split, it’s possible that they will announce the end of their engagement on eve of their wedding day. She also said that Prince Harry will be the one to end things with Markle.

“I was right about the timing of their engagement and I predicted that the wedding will be called off and they’ll split up a month or two before,” she said.

Edwards claimed that her predictions are guided by spirits that speak to her. “Meghan and Prince Harry get on really really well but they’re still on the honeymoon period of their relationship and they’re yet to see every side to each other, once this honeymoon phase passes there will be heated arguments which they’ll struggle to repair from and each argument will become bigger than the last,” she added.

The psychic also said that Markle will fight for her relationship with Prince Harry even after he tells her that it’s over. Following their split, it wouldn’t take Markle very long to move on from Prince Harry because she is a very strong woman.

“Prince Harry does feel the pressure to get this right due to being in the public eye, and he doesn’t want a failed marriage and knows that a failed engagement is better than a failed marriage – it’s this thought that gives him the push to get out before it’s too late,” she said.

Edwards is the third psychic to predict negative things about Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship. Australian psychic Kerrie Erwin also said that the couple’s relationship won’t last. The Psychic Twins, Terry and Linda Jamison also claimed that Prince Harry may cheat on Markle.

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in front of their 800 guests.

Photo: GEOFF PUGH/AFP/Getty Images