Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be taking over one of Queen Elizabeth II's key jobs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be joining the Queen at the Queen Leaders Awards on Tuesday. But aside from this, Prince Harry and Markle might do more for the monarch as according to Joe Gamp, a journalist for Daily Express, the pair will be continuing the job that Queen Elizabeth II has started.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will welcome those in the Queen's Young Leaders programme to Buckingham Palace this summer, continuing the role started by the Queen during her lifetime of service to the Commonwealth nations," Gamp wrote.

Prince Harry was reportedly very optimistic about the program. Prince Harry and Markle are expected to set an example for future Commonwealth generations to come.

"I have really enjoyed meeting so many of them over the past four years and their passion and understanding always leaves me hugely optimistic about the future," Prince Harry said.

"I have seen time and time again that today's generation understands something very important: that to tackle a big issue, you need to focus on the root causes of the challenge and not its symptoms," the duke continued.

According to Francesca Specter, Markle's upcoming attendance at the Queen Leaders Awards is an honor that Kate Middleton never had. The program was launched in 2014 and the Duchess of Cambridge had never been to it.

In addition, Markle also had the honor of riding the Queen's personal train when they traveled to Cheshire together. Only the senior royals like Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Philip have the privilege to ride it.

According to body language experts, Markle looked sweet and nervous on her first outing with Queen Elizabeth. "It's touching to see the very confident new royal bride looking sweet and rather nervous here on her first solo outing with the Queen," Judi James told Express.

Robin Kermode has the same observation. According to him, the new royal appeared tense.

"A little tension in her left hand with both shoulders slightly raised shows a little nervousness here - a clear desire to get this right. I suspect we would all behave in the same way in this situation," Kermode said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson