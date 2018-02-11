Some British people don't want Camilla Parker Bowles in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding.

The "Suits" star and Prince Harry's fans are already looking forward to their wedding guest list. A new YouGov poll, however, reveals that some Britons don't want the Duchess of Cornwall's presence in the event.

According to royal correspondent Camilla Tominey, the survey reveals that three out of 10 (eight percent in the overall survey) British people think that Parker Bowles should not be in Prince Harry and Markle's wedding. Meanwhile, 22 percent says that they were not sure if she should be there or not. This suggests that 30 percent do not fully approve of Bowles' invite. Meanwhile, seven out of 10 respondents agree that Prince Charles' wife should be in the gathering.

The survey has over 1,600 respondents and asks, "Who do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should invite to their wedding?" It includes a random list of 12 celebrities including David and Victoria Beckham, former U.S. President Barack, Michelle Obama, current POTUS Donald and Melania Trump.

Despite some Brits not supporting Bowles attendance in the royal wedding, the Duchess of Cornwall is the most popular choice with 70 percent vote. The Obamas come next with 55 percent. The Trumps only get 16 percent. Meanwhile, the Beckhams are more popular choice than Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

In related news, Tominey appeared in "Today" show and revealed that Prince Harry 's fiancée is taking princess lessons in preparation for her big day. In fact, Markle has a team of assistants and fashion coaches.

"She's got a little bit of a glossy posse going on," Tominey said. "She's got a new assistant, I think she's obviously getting help with hair and makeup and clothes because she's in the spotlight. She's getting a very warm reception over here."

Tominey added that Markle's father will be present on her big day. In fact, he will walk the bride down the aisle. "We were told by Kensington Palace in an initial briefing that her father would be there and was expected to walk her down the aisle, so I think we've got to go with that," Tominey said.

Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant also claimed that their dad will be giving a speech at the reception. "A father speaking at a wedding is not patriarchy, it is poetic justice," Grant said. "A proud and loving father should not be denied of the joy of speaking at his daughter's wedding. He wants to speak and it's his right as a father."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson