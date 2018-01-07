Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be celebrating their wedding in their dream reception venue.

Prince Harry and Markle have reportedly already chosen a place where they will hold their reception following their wedding ceremony. The couple reportedly wanted the "dreamy" Frogmore House. The place is special for the couple as they have enjoyed romantic picnics there. In addition, it is the backdrop of their engagement photos.

Unfortunately, Prince Harry and Markle were apparently denied the chance to use the venue for a "practical" alternative, according to Express (via Daily Mail). The couple's choice was "gently vetoed." They were offered the opportunity to hold the reception at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle instead as its size is more suitable for their wedding party.

"They would have loved Frogmore for the party, particularly Meghan who has called it 'dreamy', but they have been told St George's Hall is far more practical," an insider said.

The source added that Queen Elizabeth II would have likely supported Prince Harry and Markle's venue choice. "One person who would have readily approved of their choice was the Queen, for whom Frogmore is a very special place," the source continued. "The Queen would also have loved the family to see what had been done at Frogmore: the house has just been renovated by a group of friends as a 70th wedding anniversary gift to her and Philip."

In related news, Markle might wear a tiara on her big day. According to some sources, the monarch has allowed the "Horrible Bosses" star to pick a tiara for her royal wedding. It was Queen Elizabeth II's engagement gift for her.

However, until such time, Markle will have to wait to enjoy the same privilege as Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge has been seen using different accessories from the queen's vault. According to an insider, the rights to access the monarch's jewelry collection are exclusive to the royals and married women.

In addition, only married women wear tiaras, so it does not fit Markle. This headgear signifies a woman's civil status that she is no longer looking for a husband. This is also a good indication to gentlemen, not to make any advances to her.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson