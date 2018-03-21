Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be heading to Greece for a short vacation before their May 19 wedding.

Spiros Lougaris, the owner of Hotel Castelli, shared the news via his Facebook account.

“Good morning dear friends. We have just been informed that His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales (familiarly known and loved as Prince Harry) and Meghan Markle will be arriving in Zakynthos on a ONE DAY stopover of a trip in early May PRIOR to their wedding,” he wrote (via Express).

Lougaris also revealed that Maria Drogitis will serve as the royal couple’s tour guide while they are in Greece.

Zakynthos Island or Zante is known for its clear blue water and white sand beaches. It is also a popular destination for those who wish to party and bask under the sun.

If Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to the island will be confirmed to be true, it will be one of the rare occasions that members of the royal family will head to the country. Earlier this year, it was also reported that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles were invited by the Greek government to visit the country on May 9 to 11.

The other members of the royal family have never visited Greece. In fact, Hugo Vickers, a royal historian, said that Prince Philip doesn’t like the country.

“Prince Philip doesn’t like Greece, because they put his father [Prince Andrew] on trial, and he might have been executed. In 1922, they all had to flee,” Vickers told BBC.

Last year, Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles also went to Greece for a short vacation. After spending a few days on Corfu, Island, they sailed on a luxury yacht to the northern Aegean Sea around the peninsula of Chalkidiki. A photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall on board the yacht was released during their trip.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles will be joined by Markle and Prince Harry on their trip to Greece. The 36-year-old former actress and the 33-year-old prince are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19.

