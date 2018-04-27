Meghan Markle and Cressida Bonas were spotted at the same event just days after the "Suits" star's first date with Prince Harry.

Daily Mail shared photos of Markle and Bonas attending Lawn Tennis Championships on July 4, 2016. The "Horrible Bosses" star was there to watch her friend Serena Williams play at Wimbledon. The future royal was seated only inches away from Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton, who was there to witness Roger Federer's game.

Markle was also photographed at the Polo Ralph Lauren VIP Suite, where Prince Harry's ex, Bonas, was hanging out. It remains unknown if the two were formally introduced to each other. The encounter occurred just three days after Markle met Prince Harry at Soho House.

Prince Harry's exes, Bonas and Chelsy Davy are reportedly invited to his royal wedding to Markle. "Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there, one of his pals tells me," Richard Eden wrote. "He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don't think Meghan will mind."

However, another insider claimed that Davy might score an invite but not Bonas as she and Prince Harry did not remain good friends following their split.

"Both will be going through the list carefully. Don't expect to see Cressida invited —the two didn't remain friends— but do not be surprised if Chelsy shows up with a date. The two have remained friends long after ending their relationship and still keep in touch to this day," the source said. "Meghan would have no problem with her being there and Chelsy was on the preliminary list of friends to invite."

According to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, Davy and Prince Harry's romance didn't work, but they were able to maintain their friendship. However, prior to moving on for good, the exes really tried to make their relationship work, but it didn't.

"Right up until 2015 they [Prince Harry and Davy] were trying to give it another chance. I was quite struck by that and I think everyone that's been in love, you know, you never forget your first love, and in that respect, I think Prince Harry was no different," the author of "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love" said.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville