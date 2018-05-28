Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's matchmaker is reportedly very happy that they ended up together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially hesitant to name the person who introduced them to each other. During an interview following their royal engagement, they did not drop a name to protect the privacy of their "secret friend." However, it was later revealed that the person behind Prince Harry and Markle's romance was Violet Von Westenholz. And according to an insider, Westenholz is "pleased" that the two are finally married.

"It was definitely Violet. Not that she would ever boast about it but she's quietly pleased that Harry and Meghan have ended up so happy together," a source told British journalist Adam Helliker.

Von Westenholz reportedly introduced Prince Harry and the former "Suits" actress in July 2016. She is among the prince's trusted friends and platonic girlfriends.

"Violet and Meghan were chatting in the Ralph Lauren head office when Violet's mobile rang and it was Harry having a bit of a moan about being bored," the insider continued. "Violet interrupted him and said: 'I've got someone who'll cheer you up,' and swiftly handed her phone over to Meghan."

"Violet had to eventually interrupt them by asking for her phone back but not before Harry had asked Meghan if she had any plans that evening. She said she wasn't sure and asked him if he could call back again within the hour," the insider added.

Von Westenholz attended Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. But she was not present at the evening reception.

According to Vanity Fair, Prince Harry and Markle's cupid skipped the party because she attended another friend's nuptials after the royal wedding. Westenholz was spotted at Ed Watson and Cara-Louise Pratt's wedding that evening.

Prince Charles hosted the reception for Prince Harry and Markle, and they only invited 200 guests. According to insiders, the newlyweds said sweet messages for each other. The Duke of Sussex reportedly praised his wife for handling her family issues with grace.

Prince Harry and Markle enjoyed the evening party, but they were reportedly too exhausted to finish the celebration. As a result, the couple "snuck off" before the private reception officially ended.

"They let themselves have a few drinks, then they were ready to get back for some rest," the insider said. "It got rowdier as the night went on."

