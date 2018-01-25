There is no battle for the best royal wedding of 2018 because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t competing against Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Although the couples are scheduled to have their weddings this year and at the same place, there is no rivalry between them.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s engagement.

The 27-year-old’s wedding will be held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and is expected to take place in the fall. Meanwhile, Markle’s big day is scheduled to take place in the spring.

Photo: Jonathan Brady/AFP/Getty Images

Even though they will have the same venue, there is no built up tension between the couples. A friend of Princess Eugenie told People there is “zero competition” between the engaged pairs.

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” the source revealed.

While Markle, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank may have some things in common, it is likely that their weddings will be planned very differently.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank got engaged after seven years of dating and seem laid back when it comes to their romance.

A friend told People the royal “is sure and steady like her grandmother, and then there’s this genuine warmth that comes from her mother.”

Whereas Brooksbanks, who is described as “a really lovely, very kind, down-to-earth man,” is quite the jokester.

“He is great fun and has a great sense of humor. He is the first to laugh with you and not at you, and he is a practical joker, in a good way!”

Meanwhile, Markle and Prince Harry, who became engaged after more than a year of dating, come off a bit more playful in their relationship.

In their first interview together, following their engagement, the pair revealed that they were enjoying a “cozy night” roasting chicken when the royal popped the question.

The two went on to giggle and interrupt one another during their BBC interview while trying to tell the story of the romantic night.

“It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee,” Markle said.

“As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, ‘Can I say yes now?’”

Prince Harry then chimed in, admitting that it was an emotional moment. “There was hugs and I had the ring on my finger. I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring?’ She goes, ‘Oh, yes! The ring!’”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be married on May 19.

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images