Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding ceremony was set with consideration to the FA Cup finals.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace announced that the "Suits" star and the Prince Harry's upcoming wedding ceremony will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST). The palace also announced that there will be a procession after the wedding. Prince Harry and Markle will depart from the castle at 8 a.m. EST.

FA Cup fans and royal followers were pleased with the announcement as this confirmed that the schedule of the two events will not clash. In the past years, FA Cup Final was set at 5:30 p.m. For instance, the 2016 Emirates FA Cup Final was set on May 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wembley Stadium. In 2017, the final was scheduled on May 27 at the same time and venue.

The 2018 FA Cup Final is expected to happen at the same time. Thus, the royal wedding and the FA Cup final are over five hours apart.

When the palace announced the date of Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding, many were surprised that it was set on a Saturday. But they were disappointed when they realized that it falls on the same day as the FA Cup Final.

Prince William is the president of the FA Cup and he always shows up at the finals. But he is also expected to be at his brother's wedding. Some were concerned about the possible conflict of schedule for the Duke of Cambridge who is expected to attend both events.

The palace assured everyone that there would be no clash of schedule for the two events. "We are aware of it and we haven't announced times yet. It will be considered as part of the further planning," a Kensington Palace spokesman said.

The FA Cup organization was also confident that the royal wedding would not affect the FA Cup final. In fact, the organization's spokesperson encourages everyone to watch both events and celebrate with Prince Harry and Markle.

"Saturday 19 May promises to be a wonderful day with such a special royal occasion being followed by English football's showpiece event, the Emirates FA Cup Final," the spokesperson said. "With millions coming together to watch both events at home and around the world, it will be a day to celebrate."

