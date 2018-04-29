Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II share the same work ethics.

The "Suits" actress is not an official royal yet, but she has attended 16 royal engagements already. She accompanied Prince Harry in his visits to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Fortunately, for Markle, the public has been welcoming of her. According to a royal expert, Markle is as dedicated to the queen when it comes to work.

"She has a work ethic which she has always had," Richard Fitzwilliams told Express. "I suspect one of the reasons the Queen welcomed the marriage was that she admired this and saw not only how happy Meghan could make Harry but how committed she was to the causes she believed in and how hard work had led to her becoming a star."

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, even if Prince William is the next in line to the throne, the couple will spend more time representing the monarchy to the Commonwealth. Morton praised Prince Harry and Markle's tandem. According to him, the pair can do more things together.

"Meghan and Harry are going to be a power couple," Morton wrote. "Together they can make more change. You're going to see them as far more activists than perhaps previous royal couples."

Fitzwilliams also believes that Markle's cultural background and her strong personality will be appealing to the Commonwealth.

"Meghan is indeed planning to take her activism around the Commonwealth with Harry as part of the Royal Foundation after the wedding," Fitzwilliams continued. "The fact she is biracial will have enormous appeal to many in the Commonwealth who have previously viewed the Royal Family as remote. The royals are used for 'soft power ' very effectively in visits abroad, this would certainly apply to the Commonwealth as it does to Europe, to promote goodwill during and (assuming it happens) after Brexit."

In related news, according to an insider, Markle wanted a private wedding with Prince Harry. "Meghan wanted it to be their wedding – it was her request for it to be much more private than Kate and William's wedding," the insider said.

However, the palace refused to comply with the actress' wishes because the public requested to be part of her and Prince Harry's nuptials. "The Palace received thousands of letters saying the public want to be part of the wedding," the insider explained.

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Grover