Meghan Markle may be ready to have children with Prince Harry.

On Friday, the duke and his fiancée made a surprise trip to Ireland. While Prince Harry and Markle was visiting the Catalyst Inc science park, the actress gestured towards an innovative baby bath that was designed by a Northern Irish firm and hinted that they may expand their family in the near future. "I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing," the "Suits" star said (via Daily Mail).

This comes after Katie Nicholl, a royal biographer, recently told Entertainment Tonight that Prince Harry is already anxious to be a dad. The prince reportedly realized this when Prince William and Kate Middleton started having kids.

"I think the moment for Harry really kicked in when his brother, Prince William, of course, settled down with Kate Middleton. That has definitely gotten Prince Harry pretty broody," Nicholl said.

Nicholl is not alone in her observations. Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, also believes that Prince Harry wants to be a father soon.

"I believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start a family as soon as possible!" Burrell said. "Harry also wants a large family and wants children as quickly as possible."

Another source claimed that Markle is also eager to be a parent. Erin Specht, who dated the actress' half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., revealed that the "Horrible Bosses" star was "desperate to have a family of her own."

"She wants kids. She will be an amazing mother. Meghan will get pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can. For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum," Specht explained.

Prince Harry and Markle may not have issues getting pregnant soon as both are health buffs and are living healthy lifestyles. The American actress is reportedly a good influence to the duke when it comes to making healthy choices.

"Harry went through a bit of a health overhaul after meeting Meghan," one of Prince Harry's friends told Nicholl. "He really started watching what he ate and became more health conscious and started taking supplements."

