Meghan Markle is ready to have babies with Prince Harry.

On Friday, the Duke and his fiancée made a surprise trip to Ireland. While Prince Harry and Markle visited the Catalyst Inc science park, the actress gestured towards an innovative baby bath that was designed by a Northern Irish firm.

"I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing," the "Suits" star said (via Daily Mail) alluding that she is ready to have kids with Prince Harry soon.

Katie Nicholl, a royal biographer, told Entertainment Tonight recently that Prince Harry is already anxious to be a dad. The Duke reportedly realized this when Prince William and Kate Middleton started to have kids.

"I think the moment for Harry really kicked in when his brother, Prince William, of course, settled down with Kate Middleton. That has definitely gotten Prince Harry pretty broody," Nicholl said.

Nicholl is not alone with her observations. Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, also believes that Prince Harry wants to be a father soon.

"I believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start a family as soon as possible!" Burrell said "Harry also wants a large family and wants children as quickly as possible."

Just like Prince Harry, another source confirmed that Markle is also eager to be a parent. Erin Specht, who dated the actress' half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., revealed that the "Horrible Bosses" star was "desperate to have a family of her own."

"She wants kids. She will be an amazing mother. Meghan will get pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can. For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum," Specht added.

Prince Harry and Markle may not have issues getting pregnant soon as both are health buff and they are living a healthy lifestyle. The American actress was reportedly a good influence to the Duke in this sector.

"Harry went through a bit of a health overhaul after meeting Meghan," one of Prince Harry's friends told Nicholl. "He really started watching what he ate and became more health conscious and started taking supplements."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson