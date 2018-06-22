Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle's next official engagement has been set.

On Thursday, the palace announced that Markle will be accompanying the Queen for another royal duty. The Duchess of Sussex is invited to a reception that Her Majesty hosts for the Queens Young Leaders. The pair has just returned from their solo trip to Cheshire.

"On Tuesday 26 June, Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, will host a reception at Buckingham Palace to present awards to the @QueensLeaders 2018. #QueensYoungLeaders," the palace announced.

"The Queen will also be accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the @QueensLeaders Awards on Tuesday. #QueensYoungLeaders," the announcement continued.

According to Francesca Specter, a lifestyle reporter for Daily Express Online, the invitation is another honor that the Queen gives to her new granddaughter-in-law that Kate Middleton never had. The program was launched in 2014 to honor Her Majesty's service to the Commonwealth with a global network of 53 countries. Although a number of royal were invited to the event, the Duchess fo Cambridge had never been to it.

It can also be remembered that the Queen invited Markle to ride with her in her private train. Only the most senior members of the royal family are allowed to ride in the nine-carriage train. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles have already used it. But Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton never had the chance to travel in it at the time.

According to a royal expert, the Queen has been helping Markle since she's a new member of the Firm. Her Majesty already knew what the new duchess needs and as a senior royal, she's there to be a guiding hand.

"She doesn't want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing," Ingrid Seward said. "I'm sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days."

Well, it seems that the Queen's efforts are successful. Based on the Duchess of Sussex's gestures when she made her Ascot debut, she has learned a lot of things from Queen Elizabeth II.

"There are three clear body language signals that the training she has had is paying off," Judi James told Express. "Her trip with the Queen seems to have modified her handshaking techniques, with the increased distance plus the softer looking grasp being very much a signature ritual of the Queen."

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff J Mitchell