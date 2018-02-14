Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were warmly welcomed during their visit to Scotland.

On Tuesday, the "Suits" actress and the Duke stepped out together and visited Edinburgh Castle. A crowd braved the wet and cold weather to wait for the groom and bride-to-be, and several citizens expressed their excitement over seeing the couple.

"We are expecting to see Meghan and Harry, we are so excited," said Una Mallon (via Daily Express), 47, from Belfast said, describing the future royal as "our Diana." "My prediction is that Meghan is going to be our new Diana. A wee touch of Meghan adds a bit of sparkle."

Mallon also praised Markle for her philanthropic activities. She is convinced that the "Horrible Bosses" actress would make a great team with Prince Harry. "She's already working behind the scenes as she's doing secret visits. She is passionate about her causes and I think Harry and her are going to be the perfect team," Mallon continued.

In addition, she confessed that she has a soft spot for Prince William and Kate Middleton. She also noted that the two princes are doing a great job and that their partners are very supportive.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Sarah Coronado, a student from Mexico studying at Edinburgh University, took it as an opportunity to meet the royals. "Seeing the couple is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We don't have these visits in Mexico or my hometown of Monterey," she said, explaining why she joined the crowd.

Ryan Davey, 32, took his 6-year-old daughter Hannah along with him and perched her on his shoulder to give her a better view of Prince Harry and Markle. According to him, it's the nearest place they could see a royal.

"We've come up from Durham to see them, this is the nearest place for us, but it's been worth it," Davey said.

"Great to see you both, please come back," Jackie Bird wrote on Twitter after meeting Prince Harry and Markle.

Meanwhile, Samantha Neely praised Markle's navy tartan Burberry coat and purse. "Meghan, you look beautiful! Love the coat and purse," she wrote.

Mo's Sweet Delights also praised Prince Harry and Markle's efforts in connecting with the people. According to their post, the Duke and the actress took time to talk and shake hands with the crowd. "Can't wait for the wedding they've got a great future ahead of them," they added.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson