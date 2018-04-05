Andrew Morton, the author of “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess,” recently praised Meghan Markle for inheriting her mom’s strong sense of what’s right and wrong.

In his book, Morton revealed that Markle was once asked by a group of young girls to join a White Girls Only club, but she refused to be part of it. After all, Prince Harry’s fiancée is biracial since her dad is American and her mom is African-American.

“On one occasion, the so-called ‘mean girls’ announced they were starting a ‘White Girls Only’ club and wanted Meghan to join. ‘Are you kidding me?’ the author quoted Meghan as saying to the gaggle of her fellow pupils, dismissing them with a sentence.

“They went very quiet after that,” Morton wrote (via People).

Years ago, Markle spoke with Elle UK about the struggles she faced for being a biracial woman living in the United States. “To describe something as being black and white means it is clearly defined. Yet when your ethnicity is black and white, the dichotomy is not that clear. In fact, it creates a grey area. Being biracial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating,” she said.

While sharing her story, Markle also praised her dad, Thomas Markle, for encouraging her to remain true to herself. While in school, Markle was asked to fill out a questionnaire, but the only options for the race were black, white, Hispanic or Asian. Markle decided to leave the box blank.

When she came her home and told her dad about what happened, Thomas told his daughter that she should just create her own box next time.

In 2015, Markle also penned an inspirational essay on her lifestyle blog The Tig. In her post, the “Horrible Bosses” star wondered what kind of racism her parents faced when they were still younger.

“It echoes the time my mom and I were leaving a concert at The Hollywood Bowl, and a woman called her the ‘N’ word because she was taking too long to pull out of the parking spot. I remember how hot my skin felt. How it scorched the air around me,” she wrote (via People).

Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images