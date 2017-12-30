Before Meghan Markle started living a real-life romance movie by getting engaged to a British prince, Prince Harry, she was busy not only starring in her USA series “Suits,” but also in a couple rom-com Hallmark Channel flicks, something she’s said she loved doing.

“I think Hallmark is such an amazing network to work for,” she said in an interview with the company, in support of her 2016 flick “Dater’s Handbook” with Kristoffer Polaha. “This is my second Hallmark movie that I’ve done and it’s just really heartwarming and affirming and validating, and I think, especially in this day and age, it’s so nice for families to be able to all watch programming together.”

She admitted at the time that she likes that the Hallmark story always “keeps it really light and easy and makes everybody feel good,” which she really enjoyed after a long day.

Photo: Crown Media / Liane Hentscher

Her movie with the network last year, which aired as part of their Valentine’s Day programming event, was about a woman named Cassandra, who realizes she has a habit of picking the wrong type of guy to date, and she’s determined to improve on that with the help of a dating self-help book. Things get a little difficult though when she meets Robert (Palaha) and has instant sparks with him, but then also meets George (Jonathan Scarfe), who she thinks is the “right” type of guy to be dating. The movie is all about eventually finding a way to follow your heart.

“I’m just drawn to how relatable this script is,” Markle said of wanting to do the movie. “When I first read it, I thought, ‘You know, there’s so many women who are going to connect to this story about finding the balance in work and also in relationships and just trying to find love.’ So, it’s perfect for this Countdown to Valentine’s Day.”

Apparently the movie has special qualities because not even a year later, Markle was no longer “just trying to find love” because she found it with Prince Harry. Then, fast-forward to now and the two are planning their May 2018 wedding. With this being a Hallmark movie come true, it’s no wonder the network is already considering making a movie based on their royal romance.