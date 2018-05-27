Meghan Markle’s honeymoon with Prince Harry is just months away, and fans could no longer wait to know where the royal couple will be heading.

But it is important to note that Markle’s honeymoon won’t be her first because she was previously married to Trevor Engelson. Markle’s previous interview from years ago resurfaced while fans are waiting for an announcement from the Kensington Palace on where they will be heading.

At that time, the “Suits” alum said that she was shaken up when a teenage boy tried to steal her underwear. Years later, she said that she could already laugh about the incident.

“When we got into the campsite, they had nice areas to take a shower and I’m washing my hair and I hear something. I open the shower curtain and there’s this 13-year-old boy who had crawled under the stall and was trying to steal my underwear. I grabbed a towel and I’m like, ‘Where’s your mother?’ I found his parents, who were mortified. I can laugh about it now but at the time I was so shaken up. He was just a little prankster, he was harmless – probably bored to tears with his family,” she said (via the Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle’s honeymoon has been pushed back to a later date. The couple will first be attending their official engagements. But James Brookes, a royal expert, told Express that it is also possible that Markle and Prince Harry will only select the engagements they will be attending.

“It’s likely Harry and Meghan will take a little time now to celebrate their new married life, and so I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t see an engagement from them for a couple of weeks. Indeed, I imagine we’ll see them at the Royal Ascot in mid-June,” he said.

Brookes also said that even though Prince Harry and Markle’s honeymoon was pushed back, it won’t be delayed very long.

“They’ll likely head on to their honeymoon, have some time to themselves away from the intense media scrutiny, take the chance to recharge and rejuvenate, and then they’ll be back with a vengeance,” he added.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson/AFP