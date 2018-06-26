Meghan Markle could be reaping the fruit of her successful career in Hollywood.

According to Good Housekeeping, the Duchess of Sussex has been shortlisted for Teen Choice Award's Choice Style Icon. The other celebrities nominated in the same category are Blake Lively, Harry Styles and Zendaya.

The award recognizes the best dress people in Holly and music industry. The celebrity who previously won the recognition includes Demi Lovato, Britney Spears and Harry Styles.

Aside from this, Prince Harry's wife has been submitted for an Emmy consideration in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance as Rachel Zane on USA Network's "Suits." But the new member of the Firm is unlikely to attend the event even if she wins as she already turns her back from the limelight following her royal romance with Prince Harry.

Following Prince Harry and Markle's royal engagement, the "Horrible Bosses" actress announced that she's quitting her acting career. But for the actress, she didn't give up anything, she just saw it as a change.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," Markle told BBC in an interview after their engagement announcement. "It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on ['Suits'] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series…I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with [Harry] as a team."

Prior to Markle's announcement, everyone around her already sensed that she's leaving "Suits" and that she wanted to pursue something else in her life.

"No one gets the impression she's staying on the show much longer," a show insider said while Prince Harry and Markle were still dating. "They believe she's going to marry Harry."

Also, another source claimed that Markle has been planning to quit acting to do the things she loves. She reportedly wanted to focus on philanthropy.

"Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting," the source said. "She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy."

Photo: Getty Images/Leon Neal