Meghan Markle should ditch wine ahead of her royal wedding, according to a health expert.

Prince Harry's fiancée confessed that she loves alcohol. In fact, she named her lifestyle blog The Tig from her favorite tipples, the Tignanello. But the beverage is costly, Fortum & Mason sell a bottle for $140.

According to nutritionist Helen Bond, if Markle wants to look best on her wedding day, she should cut down on her alcohol intake.

"Alcohol contains little other than calories, so if your wedding dress or outfit is still a bit tight, it's wise to cut down," Bond said.

"Everybody loves a glass of Pimm's, but your favourite sunshine tipple contains over 160 calories and 20g sugar – that’s 5 tsp of sugar and two thirds of your daily maximum free sugar allowance," the health expert added.

Aside from being packed with calories, alcohol is a beauty culprit. This reduces the benefits that you are supposed to enjoy from applying moisturizes.

"Many of us spend so much on make-up and moisturisers to keep our skin looking bright and fresh," Jill Holden, beauty and spa therapy teacher said. "It's such a waste to counteract all of this time and effort by drinking alcohol."

A report in November claimed that Markle would stick to her "filming diet" to prepare for her wedding day. The process involves drinking hot water with lemon in the morning.

For breakfast, she takes banana with agave syrup. For lunch, she enjoys salad snacks with almonds and apples. In the evening, Markle has soup or pasta.

Markle has been health conscious. Aside from practicing a healthy diet, she is very active. Among her favorite workout routines are Pilates, running and yoga.

Yoga is my thing," Markle once said."There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga... increased flexibility and muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep."

Markle has been a positive influence on Prince Harry's health too. The royal has been working out more and drinks and smokes less.

"Harry went through a bit of a health overhaul after meeting Meghan. He really started watching what he ate and became more health conscious and started taking supplements," one of Prince Harry's friends told royal biographer Katie Nicholl.

​ Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson