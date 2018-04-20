Not everyone agrees that Prince Charles will make a great Commonwealth head, one author thinks Meghan Markle is a better option.

The "Suits" star is not an official royal yet, but she's been attending a number of engagements with Prince Harry in the past months. In fact, she appeared at the different Commonwealth events this week. According to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, 36, Prince Harry's fiancée should succeed Queen Elizabeth II's post in the Commonwealth.

"Actually, I think Meghan Markle should be Head of the Commonwealth," Adichie said on Channel 4 News (via Express) when asked about Prince Charles' possibility to replace the queen.

Jon Snow, the TV presenter and host, also asked Adichie if she had ever thought that "the British royal family would marry into a mixed-race family."

"Why not? And you know black people are gorgeous so, of course, a person who wants gorgeousness in their life would do well to look at that," she answered.

"I think there is also something very modern and forward looking about their love and there is something about it that I just find really interesting and that it has that progressive element to it," Adichie added.

Although Adichie prefers Markle to be the next Commonwealth head, it is unlikely to happen. However, there is a big possibility that Prince Charles will succeed the title from Her Majesty.

On Wednesday, the prime minister of Australia announced that they are endorsing the Prince of Wales for the job.

"The head of the Commonwealth is Her Majesty the Queen, and the next head of the Commonwealth should be her successor, who will be Prince Charles," Malcolm Turnbull told reporters. "The Australian government's position is that the head of the Commonwealth should continue to be the king or queen of the United Kingdom."

Prior to Turnbull's announcement, Theresa May's spokesman also said that they are backing Prince Charles. For them, the Duke of Cornwall has been supportive of the organization for over 40 years already.

"The UK supports the Prince of Wales as the next head of the Commonwealth. He has been a proud supporter of the Commonwealth for more than four decades and has spoken passionately about the organisation's unique diversity," the spokesperson said. "Succession is a matter for the Commonwealth as a whole to determine."

The decision for the next Commonwealth head will be made on Friday.

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Grover