Meghan Markle recently made headlines after her dad, Thomas Markle Sr. dragged her into his recent interview with Piers Morgan on “Good Morning Britain.”

Following Thomas’ conversation with the host, Sarah Vine, a journalist for the Daily Mail, penned an article about Markle and her dad. In her piece, Vine acknowledged the fact that the former actress must have been upset with her father for doing the interview.

However, Vine also said that Markle should focus on the fact that Thomas loves her deeply and is very proud to be called her father.

“The truth is, however toe-curling they seem on the outside, inside every embarrassing dad is a heart the size of a supernova beating with pride at his daughter’s achievements. And, just because Thomas has the tendency to say the wrong thing at every possible turn, dresses as though he thinks Sports Direct is smarter than Savile Row and appears to have the sort of diet that makes Donald Trump look Deliciously Ella doesn’t mean he doesn’t love Meghan,” she wrote.

Vine wants Markle to focus on her dad’s love for her so that she would be able to forgive him for his mistakes.

Last month, Thomas and Markle also made headlines after the former announced that he will no longer be attending his daughter’s nuptials. Markle previously asked her dad to walk her down the aisle. However, he suffered from a stroke and needed to undergo surgery.

Despite his absence at Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding, Thomas shared his thoughts about the special day. He said that he felt a bit jealous of Prince Charles because he walked Markle down the aisle. He also said that Markle cried on the phone when he told her that he couldn’t make it to her wedding.

Thomas also shared that Prince Harry asked for Markle’s hand in marriage on the phone. Initial reports claimed that Prince Harry didn’t ask for Thomas’ approval because they’ve not met each other in person. However, Thomas said that he gave Prince Harry his blessing to wed his daughter during their phone conversation.

Photo: Reuters/Mark Milan/Pool