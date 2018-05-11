Queen Elizabeth II will get to see Meghan Markle's wedding dress before everyone else does.

Markle's bridal gown is already done, but it's safely hidden in the Windsor Castle until her big day. However, the bride-to-be will have to show it to the monarch before the event.

"Sources confirm that Meghan's wedding dress is finished and safely hidden at Windsor Castle until the big day," Omid Scobie, royal expert and commentator for Us Weekly, wrote on Twitter.

"Just one person left to see it - the Queen. Meghan will privately show the gown to HM later this week (just like Kate did before she married William)," he added.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Markle may opt to wear the Queen Mother's Strathmore Rose tiara for the royal wedding. It is certain that the future royal will not use the one Kate Middleton wore during her own nuptials with Prince William in 2011 as the headgear is not available.

"There is much speculation about what she will wear on her wedding day and the only thing that is for certain, is that she won't be wearing the Cartier tiara Kate wore to her wedding, as it is currently on display in an exhibition," said Rebecca Share, a jewellery expert and gemologist. "Due to their unique styles, it is thought that she may wear the Strathmore Rose tiara or have something totally unique."

In related news, Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, has already arrived in London. The 61-year-old yoga instructor is staying at Kensington Palace with Prince Harry and her daughter, Us Weekly reported.

Markle's dad, Thomas Markle, is also scheduled to land in the U.K. on Thursday. The ex-couple is set to meet the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Middleton, in the next few days. They will also attend a private rehearsal at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle next week.

Prince Harry's communications secretary announced and confirmed the participation of Markle's parents in the upcoming royal wedding last week. Ragland and Thomas will have key roles in the celebration.

"Both of the bride's parents will have important roles in the wedding," the announcement read. "On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle. Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George's Chapel. Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion."

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville