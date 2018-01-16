Meghan Markle showed off her long legs in her last fashion photoshoot.

The "Suits" star looks stunning in her fashion photoshoot for Good Housekeeping magazine. In one snap shared by The Sun, Markle wears a striped mini-dress. She is seated and raises one of her legs as she stares and smiles at the camera.

Another photo featured Markle in a knitted jumper, denim shorts, white hat and bag. Her short shorts highlighted her long legs. There are also shots of Prince Harry's fiancée in a pleated skirt.

In one shot, Markle's turquoise skirt was blown around as she posed on a harbor balcony. In another snap, the royal bride-to-be looks chick and fab in her striped shirt, pink pleated skirt, dark sunglasses and blue heels.

"It's so much fun. We have different looks all with very accessible, fun summery designs," Markle told the mag about the photoshoot. She also told the publication about her favorite roast chicken.

"There is nothing as delicious as a perfectly roasted chicken," Markle gushed about the dish which she deemed as a "game changer." "I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends," Prince Harry future bride added.

Roast chicken is also significant for her and Prince Harry's relationship as they were roasting a chicken when the duke decided to pop the big question. "It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee," Markle said. "As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, 'Can I say yes now?'"

On the other hand, Prince Harry found the moment "really nice" as it was only the two of them. In addition, he felt that he caught Markle by surprise.

"It was just the two of us, and I think I managed to catch her by surprise as well," Prince Harry said.

At the time, Prince Harry and Markle are busy planning for their royal wedding. The couple is reportedly leading the preparations for their big day. According to an insider, there will be twists and surprises in their wedding as the couple wants to tone down the formalities and get their guests involved.

Meanwhile, another source said that Prince Harry and Markle's wedding will have a "classic and white" fairytale theme. "Miss Markle has described it as reflecting a fairytale wedding, which, of course, is really what it is," the insider said.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski