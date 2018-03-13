Meghan Markle impressed many when she sang "God Save the Queen" at the Commonwealth Day Service.

On Monday, the "Suits" star joined the queen, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton to celebrate the Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey. Markle was caught on camera singing along the national anthem "God Save the Queen" as Queen Elizabeth II arrived at the Abbey.

In the clip shared by Royal Family page on Twitter, the bride-to-be stood beside Prince Harry as she sang the British national anthem. Markle seemed very familiar with the song.

Following the release of the clip, netizens have haf different reactions to Markle's singing. Some are impressed that she knows the song, while others suspected that Prince Harry's fiancée was singing "My country tis of thee."

"Meghan Markle definitely knows the words to God Save the Queen and was singing it at #CommonwealthDay service," WriteRoyalty wrote on Twitter.

"Rather than My country tis of thee," Richard Berthelsen commented.

Meanwhile, Phil Dampier wonders if Markle is familiar with the second and third verses of the songs as most Brits don't. "Good to see Meghan singing national anthem. Wonder if she knows the second and third verses - none of us Brits do!" he wrote.

"she might have been singing "My country tis of thee," Mimi C wrote in the comment section.

Meanwhile, another user agreed with Dampier that there are Brits who are not familiar with the second and third verses. Sandy Hairston confessed that she is one of them.

"Second and third verse seriously unnecessary I grow up singing the National anthem and still don't know the second and third verse proper," Hairston wrote.

Meanwhile, during the Commonwealth Day Service, Prince Harry and Markle were not seated in the front row. Express shared a photo of the royal family's seating arrangement.

Her Majesty was seated at the end of the first row. Prince Charles sat beside the queen and Camilla Parker Bowles. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton took the last coveted spots in the front row.

Prince Harry and Markle sat in the second row. Also in the same row are Prince Andrew and Princess Anne.

Photo: Getty Images/Ian Vogler